B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $28.12

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.12 and last traded at $28.94, with a volume of 55108 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.51.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BMRRY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded B&M European Value Retail from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered B&M European Value Retail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on B&M European Value Retail to GBX 675 ($8.78) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded B&M European Value Retail from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 550 ($7.15) to GBX 600 ($7.80) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $336.46.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.25.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.0744 per share. This is a boost from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $0.99. This represents a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd.

B&M European Value Retail SA is a general merchandise discount retailer. It offers FMCG brands and a variety of non-grocery products at range of categories and price points. The company’s product range is spreaded over a number of non-grocery merchandise categories, including housewares, DIY, electrical, toys and pet products.

