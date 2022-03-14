BMO Capital Markets Increases Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target to C$15.00

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 78.78% from the company’s current price.

CPG has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.35.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE CPG traded down C$0.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$8.39. 5,360,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,409,740. Crescent Point Energy has a 12-month low of C$3.67 and a 12-month high of C$10.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.07. The company has a market cap of C$4.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.66.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.