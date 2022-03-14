BMO Capital Markets Raises Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Price Target to C$65.00

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) had its price target increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

IMO has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.73.

IMO traded down $2.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.03. 32,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,469. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of $22.73 and a 1 year high of $47.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.89, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The energy company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.13). Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.56) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 146.6% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,748 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Imperial Oil by 494.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares during the period. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

