BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,711 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.11% of OneSpaWorld worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSW. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,989,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,560 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 10,750 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Deep Field Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deep Field Asset Management LLC now owns 1,520,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,155,000 after acquiring an additional 143,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSW opened at $9.67 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.19. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $12.52. The company has a market cap of $883.46 million, a P/E ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 2.36.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 47.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 15th.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

