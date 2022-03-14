BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Decreases Stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,723 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter worth $974,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Syneos Health by 66.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,806,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,024,000 after buying an additional 59,129 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 1,231.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 50,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 46,800 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Syneos Health stock opened at $75.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Syneos Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.09.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Syneos Health news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $94,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 1,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $190,694.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,159 shares of company stock valued at $694,768. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SYNH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Syneos Health from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.71.

Syneos Health Profile (Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.