BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 150.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 10,401 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,561,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $282,239,000 after buying an additional 33,385 shares during the period. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.9% during the third quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,041,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,315,000 after purchasing an additional 19,064 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,016,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,829 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 945,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,515,000 after purchasing an additional 25,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 787,907 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,748,000 after buying an additional 35,710 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moelis & Company stock opened at $45.17 on Monday. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $43.73 and a 12 month high of $77.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.34. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.25.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). Moelis & Company had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 85.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.94%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Moelis & Company from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Moelis & Company from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moelis & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

In other Moelis & Company news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 11,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $553,989.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 34,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,619,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,121 shares of company stock worth $4,058,022 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

