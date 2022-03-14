BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 104,650 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 32,402 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 55.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,539,000 after acquiring an additional 147,099 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 10.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 238.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,008,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after purchasing an additional 710,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 9.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 266,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 22,684 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director C Taylor Pickett acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.97 per share, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OFC opened at $28.61 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $30.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $185.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.47 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 11.15%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 161.76%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corporate Office Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

