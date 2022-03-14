BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,841 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,055,817 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $202,605,000 after purchasing an additional 858,550 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,480,408 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $98,613,000 after buying an additional 26,019 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 5.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,074,033 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,541,000 after buying an additional 57,639 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 6.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,009,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,242,000 after buying an additional 61,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 61.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 941,666 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,006,000 after buying an additional 359,961 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.20.

Shares of ORA opened at $78.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.80. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.32 and a 52 week high of $87.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.42.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Ormat Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

