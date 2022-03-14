BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) by 150.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,326 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.09% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 106,140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $65.00 on Monday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.37 and a 52 week high of $102.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.16 and its 200-day moving average is $69.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 0.60.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.33). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 108.39% and a negative return on equity of 24.62%. The firm had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 24,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total transaction of $1,710,058.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

