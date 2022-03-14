BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) by 172.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,401 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,282 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.08% of Agilysys worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Agilysys during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Agilysys during the second quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Agilysys in the first quarter worth $243,000. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 15,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $526,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Mutch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $73,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AGYS. StockNews.com lowered Agilysys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Agilysys from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AGYS opened at $39.62 on Monday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.63 and a 52 week high of $61.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.96.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $39.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.11 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 12.98% and a positive return on equity of 24.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

