BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Lowers Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 15,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 115.6% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 650.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total transaction of $3,080,991.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $1,467,132.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $232.01 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.10. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $152.44 and a 52-week high of $250.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.30. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CSL shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from $270.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.67.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

