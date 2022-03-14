BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 163,861 Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) by 97.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 163,861 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.11% of Invesco Mortgage Capital worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVR. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 28,255 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 21.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,374,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,165 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 18.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,434,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,396,000 after purchasing an additional 539,993 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 210.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,704,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IVR opened at $2.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day moving average is $2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.26. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $4.60.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 53.19% and a positive return on equity of 16.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.44%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -73.47%.

IVR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.30 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

