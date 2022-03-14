BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 18,617 Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,617 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.12% of Dril-Quip worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Dril-Quip by 84,181.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,767,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Dril-Quip by 167.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 33,375 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dril-Quip by 12.0% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 332,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,383,000 after acquiring an additional 35,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dril-Quip by 30.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 222,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 52,102 shares during the period.

DRQ stock opened at $40.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.01. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.17 and a 52-week high of $41.23.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.32). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 39.63%. The company had revenue of $77.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Dril-Quip announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 11.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Dril-Quip news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $104,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $28,206.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

