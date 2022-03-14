BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 23,810 Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its holdings in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,810 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLVT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Clarivate by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,707,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,791,000 after acquiring an additional 88,476 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Clarivate in the 3rd quarter worth $547,157,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Clarivate by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,627,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,848,000 after buying an additional 2,310,721 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Clarivate by 15.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,315,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,741 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Clarivate by 23.6% in the third quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 8,470,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CLVT opened at $14.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.15. Clarivate Plc has a 1 year low of $11.71 and a 1 year high of $34.79.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $560.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Clarivate’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clarivate Plc will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Clarivate from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.63.

Clarivate Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.