BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 4,933 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,933 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Saia during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Saia by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Saia by 1,450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Saia in the 3rd quarter worth $152,000.

In other news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total value of $161,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 3,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.13, for a total value of $1,114,926.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,524 shares of company stock valued at $5,623,116. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Saia in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $363.00 to $377.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Saia from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $380.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $336.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.00.

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $261.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $278.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.19. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.02 and a fifty-two week high of $365.50. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $617.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.04 million. Saia had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

