BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “N/A” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €67.60 ($73.48).

A number of analysts have weighed in on BNP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($81.52) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($65.22) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($81.52) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($67.39) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €78.00 ($84.78) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

BNP stock traded down €0.32 ($0.34) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €49.03 ($53.29). 6,630,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. BNP Paribas has a 1-year low of €57.24 ($62.22) and a 1-year high of €69.17 ($75.18). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €60.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is €58.10.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

