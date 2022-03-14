Boeing (NYSE:BA) PT Set at $270.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) received a $270.00 price target from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 53.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Cowen lowered their target price on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Langenberg & Company began coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.05.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $175.52. The stock had a trading volume of 8,126,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,075,969. The firm has a market cap of $102.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.62, a PEG ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $204.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.95. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $167.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($15.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Boeing will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BA. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth $1,147,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 154,465 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 1,265 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 2,914 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

