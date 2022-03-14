Bogart Wealth LLC Acquires 1,659 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 8.0% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $88,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39,252.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 393,484,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 392,484,673 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,745,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,001,581,000 after purchasing an additional 423,457 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,350,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,237,264,000 after purchasing an additional 357,854 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,605,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,053,000 after purchasing an additional 383,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,000,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,631,000 after purchasing an additional 270,522 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $2.30 on Monday, hitting $388.46. The stock had a trading volume of 54,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,496,244. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $409.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $415.48. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $354.14 and a 1-year high of $441.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (Get Rating)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

