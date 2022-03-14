Bogart Wealth LLC Acquires 1,873 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 262.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 18,111 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 542.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 369.6% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 689.7% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $698,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TXN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.68.

NASDAQ TXN traded down $1.19 on Monday, reaching $169.17. The company had a trading volume of 55,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,786,823. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.33. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $161.04 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.05 and its 200-day moving average is $186.18.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 55.69%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

