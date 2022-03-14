Bogart Wealth LLC Acquires 24,117 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,220 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,117 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 15,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 36,703 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 10,498 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.4% in the third quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.93. 710,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,905,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.28 and a 12-month high of $61.50. The company has a market cap of $58.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.13 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.60.

UBER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.83.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

