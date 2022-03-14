Bogart Wealth LLC Buys 1,117 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 64.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,838 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5.9% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 10.2% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 17.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 73,627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,568,000 after acquiring an additional 10,806 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Shopify by 14.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 60.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHOP stock traded down $3.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $540.49. 39,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,783,154. The company has a market capitalization of $67.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $864.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,255.29. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $511.20 and a 12-month high of $1,762.92. The company has a current ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 63.20%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHOP. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Shopify from $1,150.00 to $1,075.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Shopify from $1,270.00 to $937.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Shopify from $978.00 to $882.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,145.45.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

