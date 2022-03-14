Bogart Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bogart Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,979 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.0% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter worth $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Microsoft by 4.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after buying an additional 2,783,534 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Microsoft by 4.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,345,239 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,177,127,000 after buying an additional 203,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 1.3% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,399 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,852,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft stock traded up $4.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $284.48. 492,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,676,801. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $300.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $229.35 and a one year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.