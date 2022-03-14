Bogart Wealth LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First American Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 94,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,915,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,136,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 81,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 30,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $197.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Societe Generale downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $131.36. 268,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,846,350. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.52. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $127.27 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The firm has a market cap of $387.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.79 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

