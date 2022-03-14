Bogart Wealth LLC Grows Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,649 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $31,698,000. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 47,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 115,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $6,957,236.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 11,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $713,097.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 495,978 shares of company stock valued at $30,297,898 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on KO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Guggenheim upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.57. 247,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,806,164. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.88 and its 200-day moving average is $57.43. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $50.17 and a one year high of $63.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 74.34%.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

