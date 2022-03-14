Bogart Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Crown Castle International comprises 0.7% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $7,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $172.93. 4,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,076,465. The stock has a market cap of $74.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.55. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $152.96 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 220.23%.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CCI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

