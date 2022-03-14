Bogart Wealth LLC Has $3.25 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,632 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at about $4,052,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 36.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,640 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.7% during the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 36,096 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at about $653,000. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 3,234.5% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 66,690 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,585,000 after acquiring an additional 64,690 shares during the period. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMAT. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.66.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $123.85. 87,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,002,323. The company has a market cap of $109.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.51. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.14 and a twelve month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.35%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

