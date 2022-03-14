Bogart Wealth LLC Has $3.65 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,041,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $396,978,000 after buying an additional 2,779,586 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,252,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,119,135,000 after buying an additional 2,177,066 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,201,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $644,019,000 after buying an additional 1,930,955 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,903,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,023,000 after buying an additional 1,562,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,499,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $353,330,000 after buying an additional 869,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $502,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo acquired 64,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.21. 98,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,685,521. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.33. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.79 and a 52 week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 93.92%.

NEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.43.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

