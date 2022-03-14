Bogart Wealth LLC Has $3.75 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,706,545 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $27,237,133,000 after purchasing an additional 679,255 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,268,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,390,353,000 after purchasing an additional 149,756 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 49,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,517,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,590,000 after acquiring an additional 15,486,052 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,428,205 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,011,601,000 after acquiring an additional 317,683 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,752,493 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,810,689,000 after acquiring an additional 172,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total value of $2,822,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total transaction of $2,347,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $7,552,930 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.09.

NYSE:UNH traded up $7.82 on Monday, reaching $490.69. 28,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,538,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $461.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.87. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $351.55 and a 52 week high of $509.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $474.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $453.51.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.08%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

