Bogart Wealth LLC Has $52.10 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 763,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,909 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises 4.7% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC owned 0.23% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $52,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGK. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 193.7% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.51. 93,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,946,429. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.81. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $55.11 and a 12 month high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.