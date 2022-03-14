Bogart Wealth LLC Has $8.08 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,133 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 0.7% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Erste Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $54.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

PFE stock traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.28. 754,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,256,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.53. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.51 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

