Bogart Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,154 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $0.42 on Monday, reaching $227.29. 75,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,502,735. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.42 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $252.01 and its 200-day moving average is $250.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.98%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. Barclays boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $282.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 28th. Edward Jones lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.00.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

