Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases 30,694 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 2,128.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,694 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 31,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU stock traded up $3.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $110.00. 53,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,136,815. The company has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.32. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.84 and a 12 month high of $124.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.44 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 24.73%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.87.

In other Prudential Financial news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $10,328,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 2,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total transaction of $237,110.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 229,876 shares of company stock worth $26,252,840. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

