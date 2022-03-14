Bogart Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,073 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZEN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Zendesk by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 101,725.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 8,138 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,147,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,004,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 6,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $112.65. 9,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,119,017. Zendesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.90 and a twelve month high of $155.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of -60.95 and a beta of 1.00.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 30.17% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Zendesk from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Cowen downgraded Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.30.

In other news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $4,326,513.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $493,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,093 shares of company stock valued at $17,563,387 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

