Bogart Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,274 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,447,261,000 after buying an additional 91,694 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth about $350,000. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 2,089 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $508,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on COST. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $548.14.

COST traded up $0.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $528.28. The company had a trading volume of 16,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,642,752. The stock has a market cap of $234.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.50, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $515.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $503.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $322.38 and a 52 week high of $571.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 25.46%.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.