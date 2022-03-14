Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.80.

Several analysts have recently commented on BCC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

BCC stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,075. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $46.51 and a 52 week high of $85.06. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.14 and a 200 day moving average of $66.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.91. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 58.53%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.67%.

In related news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 4,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.40, for a total transaction of $373,145.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $311,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,215 shares of company stock valued at $882,242. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter valued at $24,887,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 254.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 320,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,729,000 after acquiring an additional 230,320 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 655,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,368,000 after acquiring an additional 208,400 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 1,382.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 194,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,481,000 after acquiring an additional 181,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 296,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,013,000 after acquiring an additional 165,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

