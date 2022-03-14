Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 208,200 shares, a decrease of 29.0% from the February 13th total of 293,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,082.0 days.

Boliden AB (publ) stock opened at $45.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.78. Boliden AB has a 1-year low of $31.78 and a 1-year high of $46.10.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BOLIF. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. SEB Equities downgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a SEK 390 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 340 to SEK 390 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.31.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, platinum, and palladium deposits.

