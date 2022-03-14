BOMB Tops One Day Trading Volume of $215,066.00 (BOMB)

BOMB (BOMB) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 14th. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $215,066.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BOMB has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BOMB coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.02 or 0.00005082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,593.43 or 0.99771146 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00067522 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00021457 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001875 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00017305 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 894,695 coins and its circulating supply is 893,907 coins. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

