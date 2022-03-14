BonFi (BNF) Achieves Market Cap of $359,950.76

BonFi (CURRENCY:BNF) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Over the last week, BonFi has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. BonFi has a market capitalization of $359,950.76 and $193,295.00 worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BonFi coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003451 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00033186 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00104328 BTC.

About BonFi

BonFi (BNF) is a coin. BonFi’s total supply is 962,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 coins. BonFi’s official Twitter account is @bon_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BonFi is https://reddit.com/r/BonFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BonFi’s official message board is medium.com/bonfiorg . The official website for BonFi is bon.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BonFi is a multilayered open finance liquidity mining service platform complemented by the AI powered BonVest, a professional cryptocurrency liquidity mining solution. This liquidity mining pool gives users exposure to a basket of underlying crypto assets. It utilizes smart contracts to lock up collateral and issue rewards based on the performance of BonVest. Through the combination of artificial intelligence and a professional cryptocurrency liquidity pool, BonFi allows users & applications to earn rewards on digital assets frictionlessly. “

Buying and Selling BonFi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BonFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

