Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,726.46.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BKNG. Barclays cut their target price on Booking from $2,740.00 to $2,670.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,500.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total transaction of $394,575.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total transaction of $1,806,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,026 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,017.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,378.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,368.73. Booking has a twelve month low of $1,796.45 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Booking will post 88.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

