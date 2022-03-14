Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,160 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.08% of Boyd Gaming worth $5,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,299,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,226,000 after purchasing an additional 212,666 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,368,000 after purchasing an additional 437,893 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,782,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,091,000 after purchasing an additional 127,315 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth $534,000. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth $8,665,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Veronica J. Wilson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $76,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $64.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.42. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52 week low of $50.38 and a 52 week high of $72.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.98.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The firm had revenue of $879.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Boyd Gaming Profile (Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.