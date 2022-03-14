Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Short Interest Up 35.3% in February

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 828,200 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the February 13th total of 612,100 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 222,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Brady by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,567,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,869,000 after purchasing an additional 164,922 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Brady by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,394,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,078,000 after purchasing an additional 53,367 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Brady by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,358,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Brady by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 812,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,774,000 after purchasing an additional 47,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Brady by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 601,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,437,000 after purchasing an additional 11,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BRC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Brady from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

BRC stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.67. The company had a trading volume of 265,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,243. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.85. Brady has a 12-month low of $41.69 and a 12-month high of $61.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.13.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.64 million. Brady had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Brady will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Brady’s payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

Brady Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

