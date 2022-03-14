BrainsWay Ltd. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share (NASDAQ:BWAY)

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BrainsWay in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 10th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman expects that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BrainsWay’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on BrainsWay in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on BrainsWay from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on BrainsWay from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BrainsWay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BrainsWay currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

BWAY opened at $7.60 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.69. The company has a market cap of $125.07 million, a P/E ratio of -31.67 and a beta of 1.04. BrainsWay has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $11.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWAY. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BrainsWay in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in BrainsWay in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 7,455 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BrainsWay in the fourth quarter valued at about $494,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BrainsWay in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,206,000. 72.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

