Brett A. Pletcher Sells 3,634 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

GILD traded up $0.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,326,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,552,593. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $72.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.41. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.32 and a twelve month high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.61%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $8,758,000. Cpwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 31,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 128,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,314,000 after buying an additional 85,514 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 123,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares during the period. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 423,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GILD. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.76.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

