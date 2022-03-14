Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) Shares Down 5.8%

Bri-Chem Corp. (TSE:BRY – Get Rating) traded down 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.49. 31,119 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 87,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.77 million and a P/E ratio of -10.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.99.

About Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY)

Bri-Chem Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution, blending, and package of oilfield chemicals to the oil and gas industry in North America. The company supplies, blends, and packages drilling fluid products in various weights and clays, lost circulation materials, chemicals, and oil mud products.

