Brick Brewing (TSE:BRB) Shares Down 1.1%

Brick Brewing Co Ltd (TSE:BRB – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$3.57 and last traded at C$3.61. 405 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 13,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.65.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$127.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.42.
Brick Brewing Company Profile (TSE:BRB)
