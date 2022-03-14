Brio Gold (TSE:BRIO) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Brio Gold Inc. (TSE:BRIO – Get Rating) fell 3.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.75 and last traded at C$2.78. 25,372 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 52,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.88.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.78.
Brio Gold Company Profile (TSE:BRIO)
Recommended Stories
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Brio Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brio Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.