British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2022

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BATS. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,900 ($51.10) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.79) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($55.03) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.24) target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,701.11 ($48.49).

BATS stock opened at GBX 3,034 ($39.75) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.48. British American Tobacco has a 52-week low of GBX 2,507.50 ($32.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,456.50 ($45.29). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,149.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,815.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £69.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28.

British American Tobacco Company Profile (Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

