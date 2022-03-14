British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BATS. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,900 ($51.10) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.79) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($55.03) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.24) target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,701.11 ($48.49).

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

BATS stock opened at GBX 3,034 ($39.75) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.48. British American Tobacco has a 52-week low of GBX 2,507.50 ($32.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,456.50 ($45.29). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,149.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,815.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £69.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.