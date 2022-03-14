Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Stake Increased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 136.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,185,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total transaction of $76,791.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR opened at $144.60 on Monday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.58 and a 1 year high of $185.40. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.71 and a 200-day moving average of $166.78.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.02%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

