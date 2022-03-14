Brokerages Anticipate American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.14 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.09 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15 billion. American Eagle Outfitters reported sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full-year sales of $5.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.64 billion to $5.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.84 billion to $6.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Eagle Outfitters.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 34.33%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

AEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.07.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $17.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.06 and its 200 day moving average is $24.68. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $38.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 35.47%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Steven A. Davis bought 5,500 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.12 per share, with a total value of $99,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $1,627,799.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at $38,469,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth $328,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 136,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 18,965 shares during the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

