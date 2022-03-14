Brokerages Anticipate Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) to Announce $0.72 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Donaldson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.77. Donaldson posted earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Donaldson.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $802.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.36 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DCI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 13th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $493,620.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter Joseph Keller sold 2,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $118,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,440 shares of company stock valued at $612,513 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DCI opened at $50.12 on Monday. Donaldson has a 1 year low of $48.52 and a 1 year high of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.08 and a 200-day moving average of $58.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.20%.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

